In celebration of the hard work and successes of all three of the Edmond high school marching bands, the public is invited to send-off performances at 7 p.m. Friday night.
Memorial, Santa Fe and North high school bands will perform their marching shows for the public Friday night and then will travel to the Oklahoma Bandmasters Association (OBA) state competition on Saturday, Nov. 2 in Owasso.
Organizers of the Friday night event said they invite the public to come out in support of these incredibly hard-working kids and cheer them on as they perform their marching shows. The event is free.
Judges for the state competition in Owasso Saturday are: Jay McArthur, Andy Cook, Troy Breaux, and Mike Davis. Visual judges are: Shirl Chumley, Mike Anderson, and Curtis Costanza.
