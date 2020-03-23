AZUSA, Calif. — Edmond resident and Azusa Pacific University student Avery Barker made the academic Deans' List at APU. A Kinesiology Major, Barker is honored for a fall semester 2019 academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average.
Barker is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 68 bachelor's degrees, 48 master's degrees, 18 certificates, 10 credentials, and 9 doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.
