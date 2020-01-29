WACO, Texas — Baylor University has announced its newest class of graduates, who celebrated their achievement during fall commencement exercises Dec. 21 in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus. Two of their graduates are from Edmond.
Madeleine Marie Bocanegra earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting; and Anderson Rochelle Harris earned a Bachelor of Buisness Administration in professional selling.
Nestled along the banks of the Brazos River in Waco, Texas, Baylor provides numerous educational and research opportunities across various disciplines through 127 baccalaureate programs, 78 master's programs, 46 doctoral programs, including a juris doctor, the education specialist program and the Master of Laws program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.