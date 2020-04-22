Piper Lloyd, a high school student from Bethany, Oklahoma, won the title of 2020 Poetry Out Loud Oklahoma State Champion. Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute at the University of Central Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Arts Council hosted the state finals for the Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest in March at UCO.
The competition, presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
“OKA+ is honored to have been awarded the oversite of the Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud Competition again this year,” said Sandy Kent, executive director of Oklahoma A+ Schools.
“This is certainly an opportunity to engage curious minds, as the students dig into classic poetry and showcase their confidence in presenting the spoken word.”
Lloyd’s final recitation was "The New Colossus" by Emma Lazarus.
Lloyd received an award of $200 and was set for an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete at the Poetry Out Loud national finals in April. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NEA canceled the national competition and is exploring new ways to celebrate the state winners. In addition, Lloyd’s school received a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry materials.
Natalie McGowan, a high school student from Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City, was the first runner-up and received $100, with $200 for her school library. Rounding out the top-five students were Hannah Green from Augustine Christian Academy in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Honor Plumlee from Union High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and, Michayla Tate from Classen School of Advanced Studies in Oklahoma City.
Poetry Out Loud is a national arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by offering educational materials and a dynamic recitation competition to high schools across the country. Poetry Out Loud uses a pyramid structure. Beginning at the classroom level, winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to the state competition and ultimately to the national finals in Washington, D.C.
