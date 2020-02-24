OKLAHOMA CITY — Bishop McGuinness junior Lois Klechka has completed a week of service as a page for the State Senate, President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, announced at the Capitol this week.
Klechka is involved in cross country, volleyball, National Honor Society, and the McGuinness Engineering and Science Society. She hopes to become an Air Force pilot or an engineer. Klechka is the daughter of Sherry Klechka.
Pages serve vital functions during busy legislative sessions, attending a variety of Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also assist members and staff as directed.
One of their primary duties is to shuttle messages to and from Senators in the Senate Chamber, which is off limits to the Executive Assistants and other Senate staff.
Klechka served at the Capitol during the second week of session.
