Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School announces that seniors Ford Collier, Jack Turk, and Emiline Henderson have been named as Commended Students in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Ford is the son of Drs. Jack and Susannah Ford of Edmond, Jack is the son of Tony Turk of Edmond and Susan Brock of Oklahoma City, and Emiline is the daughter of Robin and Melissa Henderson of Oklahoma City.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are receiving Letters of Commendation in recognition of their exceptional academic promise. These individuals placed in the top 50,000 out of the 1.6 million students taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.