Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School will be administering the STS High School Placement test on three different dates to any 8th grader interested in attending the school as a freshman for the 2019-2020 school year.
Times and dates are: 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 9; and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 7. All prospective 9th graders must take this test in order to help with course selection.
Students will need to arrive before 8 a.m. on the day of testing. They need to bring two #2 pencils. No calculators or cell phones are allowed. The test lasts approximately three and a half hours.
Students not attending a feeder school and interested in taking the placement test must contact Dr. Andrew Worthington, director of curriculum and testing at aworthington@bmchs.or or 405-842-6638 ext. 234 to register for the test.
