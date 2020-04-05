Miranda Almen created Book Buddies in 2015 for her Girl Scout Gold Award. Since that time more than 3,750 books have been donated to two non-profits so at-risk children may increase their literacy skills by having their own books to read.
Almen is a former Francis Tuttle Engineering Academy student and SkillsUSA State Champion.
SkillsUSA is a nationally recognized career-tech student organization dedicated to raising a skilled workforce and closing the skills’ gap. The local SkillsUSA Chapter offers many volunteer opportunities for their high school students throughout the year.
Last December the Francis Tuttle chapter sponsored a service opportunity for Book Buddies. A team of three girls accepted this volunteer opportunity as a challenge. Grace Valois, Edmond North junior, Eva Cole, Edmond Homeschool sophomore, and Hannah Hester, a Putnam City West junior, were determined to keep their predecessor’s dream alive.
“Miranda Almen created the Book Buddies project in 2015 for her Girl Scout Gold Award, the equivalent rank of the Boy Scout’s Eagle Scout,” Valois said. “While attending Francis Tuttle, Almen chose to design a sustainable community service project that revolved around increasing literacy skills of at-risk children. It was her love of reading from a young age that inspired Almen to start this project.”
From 2015 to 2017, various groups in the Metro area donated more than 2,500 books to the project for use at the HOPE Center of Edmond, which supplies food, rent and clothing assistance for families in need, Valois said.
Normally at the HOPE Center, clients and their families can fill up their home libraries with children’s books from the Book Buddies project, which is sustained by local household donations. At this time, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the HOPE Center has closed its doors and is looking at other ways to serve the public (see story on page A1 of this issue).
BOOK BUDDIES
IN STILLWATER
Almen is now in her third year at Oklahoma State University studying Industrial Engineering and Management with a minor in Emergency Management. After she started her college studies, she continued Book Buddies in Stillwater at Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center, a local food bank affiliated with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Since 2017 Book Buddies has brought more than 1,800 children’s books to Our Daily Bread.
Valois, Coy and Hester collaborated to organize a book drive after learning Book Buddies was running low on books last semester.
With the help of their school’s SkillsUSA chapter, the team organized an ongoing effort to raise literacy levels for the less fortunate children.
“The SkillsUSA chapter at Francis Tuttle’s Engineering Academy hosted the book drive in December 2019 and collected over 450 books for use at Our Daily Bread in Stillwater,” Valois said. “The Engineering Academy team intends to continue regular book drives to support Book Buddies at Our Daily Bread.
“This SkillsUSA team will continue to carry on Miranda Almen’s passion and love for books by passing this tradition down to their underclassmen for many years.”
SkillsUSA is focused on empowering students to become responsible and skilled workers, said Student Adviser Tracy Cooper.
“They encourage members to engage their abilities to uplift their communities, and the team presents an outward sign of these inward traits,” Cooper said.
Children of all ages from preschool through high school are delighted to find books at their reading level when they come to visit the HOPE Center and Our Daily Bread.
“If the literacy skills of Oklahoma youth are near and dear to your heart, please consider donating children’s books to the Book Buddies project or bringing the project to someplace new,” Almen said.
Our Daily Bread faces the biggest need during the summer months when kids come with their families for assistance, she added.
Cooper may be reached at Tracy.Cooper@francistuttle.edu. For more information, visit the Book Buddies Facebook page at Facebook.com/bookbuddiesgs or call Francis Tuttle at 405-717-4342.
