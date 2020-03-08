Thirteen Boulevard Academy graduates celebrated their Fourth Block Step Day on Feb. 26.
Jeff Nemcock, Boulevard principal congratulated the graduates as he welcomed family members, fellow students, and friends to the Fourth Block Step Day.
Nemcock told graduates it is now about how you start, but how you finish as you move on to the next stage of your life. You have officially graduated from high school and are moving on to the next stage of your life.
Nemcock told the students he was sure they have heard many things over the last few days and weeks like: “You should view this as the beginning and not the end,” and “your future lies ahead of you,” or “This is a new chapter. The sky is the limit. Go big or go home. Anything can happen. No Limit soldier.”
Nemcock said to the students that this day is called Step Day because they are taking the next step in life.
“What are your plans? What does the future hold?” he asked the students. “You may not know or may only partially know, but the exciting part is that you have a fresh start, whatever it may be,” Nemcock said.
Nemcock said this day represents the hard work they have completed during their time in school.
“Some people will say these were your best years,” Nemcock said. “I don’t think that is true — I believe that the best is yet to come for you. As you finish your time in high school, I hope you take the good times and memories and go on to create many new ones.”
He continued, “Your path to this place today is quite a different path than other students. Certainly take pride in being a Husky, Wolf, or Bulldog, but as a student of the alternative program in Edmond — what we call Boulevard Academy — you can also take pride in taking the road less traveled. You can take pride in facing difficult situations and not only meeting those challenges but also succeeding right in the midst of them.”
Student Kai Hallford said, “I may have given up on my dreams and school work if it wasn’t for the teachers and counselors at Boulevard Academy.” Hannah Harris, also a student, said it well, “I’ve never been happier or more content in my life since attending Boulevard.”
Nemock said graduating high school is not a small accomplishment to be overlooked. Roughly 10% of all students between the ages of 16 and 21 drop out of high school yearly in the United States.
As awards were given, Hunter Wood received a $5 gift card for Perfect Attendance.
Four award categories were recognized during the ceremony including the Superintendent’s Honor Roll recognizing students with Straight As; the Principal’s Honor Roll recognizing students with all As and Bs; the All credit Honor Roll recognizing students who earned a credit in every enrolled course and the Character Award given to students nominated by the faculty
AWARDS FOR WEDNESDAY’S GRADUATES
Isaac Adams, A’s and B’s and two Character Awards; Amya Alexander, Character Award; Jordan Alexander, All Credits, Santa Fe Graduate; Elizabeth Ayres, All Credits; Shaniaya Bell, All Credits; Matthew Blackman, All Credits and Character Award; Davion Bolding, A’s and B’s, 2 Character Awards, Carter Bond, As & B’s, North Graduate, Braxton Briggs, All Credits, Character Award; Austin Broadway, Character Award; Logan Burke, Character Award; Jordan Butler, All Credits, Character Award, Santa Fe Graduate; Albeilys Castillo, All Credits, Santa Fe Graduate; Josh Cataldo, All Credits, Breanna Chatman, All Credits, Janeza Cribb, All Credits, Tieya Didley, All Credits, two Character Awards; Caleb Dilleshaw, two Character Awards; and Christopher Dooley, All Credits, North Graduate.
Also, Davon Eubanks, All Credits, Character Award; Alanea Farmer, Character Award, Jackson Feist, All Credits; David Gardner, a’s and B’s and two Character Awards; Jake Gidea, All Credits; Chase Green, All Credits, two Character Awards, Santa Fe Graduate; Andrew Guzman, All Credits; Isaiah Hall, A’s and B’s, three Character Awards, Santa Fe Graduate; Kai Hallford, All Credits, Character Award, Memorial Graduate, DaDreionna Harris, All Credits;Hannah Harris, All Credits, Santa Fe Graduate, Malaki Hesby, All Credits; Mailea Hesby, All Credits; Bailee Halliday, All Credits; Sylvia Howard, All Credits; LaChea Hulsey, Character Award; James Jones, All Credits, Character Award; Hailee Joseph, Character Award; Arianna Kaleikini, All As, Character Award, Santa Fe Graduate; Jake Knudson, Character Award; Lauryn Levine, All Credits, Character Award; Micah Littlepage-Buggs, All Credits; Bradley Manaugh, All Credits, Character Award; Alyssa Mathis Nelson, Character Award; Rico McKelvy, Character Award; Jasmine Means, Character Award; Tony Medina, As and Bs, Character Award, Santa Fe Graduate, and Brandon Miller, All Credits. Kaleb Mitcham, All Credits, Character Award; Denans Owens, As and Bs, Character Award; Taylor Rains, All Credits; Hannah Reynolds, All Credits, Character Award; Brayden Rose, As and Bs; Jonathan Saenz, All Credits, Character Award; Rylan Scarborough, All Credits; Cony Seal, Character Award; Diyauna Smith, As and Bs, North Graduate; Aaron Stewart, AllAs, Character Award; Michaela Stoddard, All Credits; Elijah Thornton, As and Bs, Character Award; Halle Cance, All Credits, Character; James Bitug, As and Bs, Character Award; Hunter Wilhite, All Credits; Aleosia Williams, Character Award;Gianna Williams, All As; Robert Williams, Character Award; and Hunger Wood, All As, Character Awards, North Graduate.
There are seven newly classified seniors with 17 or more credits. They are: Shaniaya Bell, DaDreionna Harris, Micah Littlepage-Buggs, Rosalina Moran, Taylor Rains, Rylan Scarborough, and Cailee Street.
During the 2019-20 School Year Block 1 had eight graduates, Block 2, eight graduates, Block 3, 14 graduates, and Block 4, 13 graduates.
Among the 13 graduates were Jordan Alexander, Carter Bond, Jordan Butler, Albeiys Castillo, Christopher Dooley, Chase Green, Isaiah Hall, Kai Hallford, Hannah Harris, Arianna Kaleikini, Tony Medina, Diyaune Smith, and Hunter Wood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.