Boulevard Academy’s Second Block Step Day was Nov. 14 and eight students were celebrated for earning their degree.
The students included Adrian Camacho, Dimari Des Vigne, Chris Gonzalez Gomez, Mason Jones, Alanna Melendez, Mari Shines, Brysen Verstuyft, and Amani Wallace.
Students who were recognized for Perfect Attendance received a $5 gift card. They were Davion Bolding, Jordan Butler, Jack Conway, Jaxson Culbreath, Paul Ferguson, Kai Hallford, Ave Kearney, and Brayden Rose.
The following students were award recipients, and the Award Categories included Superintendent’s Honor Roll, earned Straight A’s; Principal’s Honor Roll, earned All A’s and B’, All Credit Honor Roll, earned credit in every enrolled course; and the Character Award, nominated by the faculty.
Students earning all A’s included: Jack Conway and two Character Awards; Jaxson Culbreath and two Character Awards; Arianna Kaleikini and Character Award, and Gianna Williams.
Students earning All A’s and B’s included: Savannah Agee, Carter Bond and Character Award, Adrian Camacho, North Graduate; Breanna Chatman and Character Award, Dimari Des Vigne, Character Award and North Graduate; Paul Ferguson, Character Award and Santa Fe Graduate; Shania Greenhoward and Character Award, Kaylee Keenan and Character Award, Jake Knudsen and Character Award, Micah Buggs Littlepage and Character Award, Rico McKelvy and Character Award, Halie Vance and Character Award, Aleesia Williams and Character Award, and Hunter Wood and Character Award.
Students earning All Credits included: Amya Alexander; Jordan Alexander, Teekaun Atchison, Elizabeth Ayres, Matthew Blackman and Character Award, Davion Bolding and Character Award, Kailyn Burris, Jess Conney, Alasha Delgado, Tieya Didley, Caleb Dilleshaw, Character Award, Christopher Dooley, Daven Eubanks and Character Award, Kimmy Everhart and Character Award; Michael Fitgzpatrick; Chase Green and Character Award, Isaiah Hall, Kai Hallford and Character Award, Da Dreionna Harris and two Character Awards, Malaki Hesby, Hunter Hobbs and Character Award, Sylvia Howard, Anastasia Jacobs, James Jones, Mason Jones, Memorial Graduate, Cooper Lawson, Imari Leathers, Freddy Lesseg, Lauryn Levine, Davon Lewis, Antonio Loftis, Alyssa Mathis, Cody Matthews and Character Award, Anthony Medina and Character Award, Rashae Meely, Alanna Melendez, North Graduate, Nathan Milam, Kaleb Mitchem, DeNoris Owens and Character Award, Taylor Rains, Nicole Riddles, Brayden Rose, Corey Seal, Mari Shines and Character Award, Santa Fe Graduate, Aariana Skannal, Ashley Smith and Character Award, Diyaune Smith and Character Award, Isaiah Smith, Shakhari Soto Rey, Brysen Verstuyft and Character Award, Memorial Graduate, and Amani Wallace, Santa Fe Graduate.
Students earning Character Awards included: McKenzie Bearden, Kai Hallford, Jasmine Means, Aaron Stewart, and Iesha Wilkerson.
Newly classified seniors with 17 plus credits included: McKenzie Bearden, Isaac Hardridge, Bailee Holliday, Avery Kearney, Jake Knudsen, Cooper Lawson, Imari Leathers, Robert Mayfield, Rico McKelvy, Kaleb Mitchum, Jayla Scott and Gianna Williams.
There have been a total of 16 students graduating so far this school year. There were eight graduates in Block 1 and eight in Block 2.
