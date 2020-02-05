Deer Creek Public Schools is looking for students’ favorite school lunch meal — reimagined.
One winner from each elementary school will be chosen as a finalist to compete in the district’s contest at the Freshman Academy on March 11. As a bonus, the winner of this local event will be entered in the national 2020 Future Chefs Challenge, sponsored by Sodexo, for the possibility of winning prizes.
Elementary students wishing to participate can pick up an entry form in their school’s cafeteria. Forms must be turned in at the cafeteria by Feb. 7.
The competition invites students ages 5-12 to create and submit a recipe that reimagines their favorite school lunch meal. In the process students learn about cooking and healthy eating. Their recipes are evaluated during several rounds of judging measuring taste, health value, simplicity and creativity.
