Kendra Horn at SF

Kendra Horn at Edmond Santa Fe

 Patty Miller | The Edmond Sun

High school student leaders involved in CareerTech organizations meet with Congresswoman Kendra Horn Friday, Oct. 4 at Santa Fe High School to discuss the congresswoman’s legislative efforts for the CareerTech system and STEM education. The program was followed by a Q&A with students. Those meeting with Horn include senior Shania Moore, Edmond Santa Fe; senior Kyla Ellis, Edmond Memorial; junior Ella Patton, Edmond Memorial; senior Piper Turner, Edmond Memorial, FFA; senior Ethan Tucker, Tuttle High School, SkillsUSA; and junior Jake Strother, Edmond North. Organizations taking part include: Business Professionals of America (BPA), DECA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), FFA, Health Student Organization (HOSA), SkillsUSA, and Technology Student Association (TSA).

