Fifth Grade Leadership Team members from Charles Haskell Elementary School in Edmond spent a day at the State Capitol learning first-hand about law-making.
The students toured the House and Senate chambers, visited legislators’ offices, and enjoyed question and answer sessions with Sen. Greg Treat, R-Edmond, and Rep. Chelsey Branham, D-Oklahoma City.
“I was blown away by the very astute Charles Haskell Rascals who visited me at the Capitol. They asked thoughtful questions and told me about concerns that showed they are really thinking about others in our community. I couldn’t be more hopeful about and proud of these young constituents,” said Rep. Branham, HD83, where the school is located.
The Fifth Grade Leadership Team is comprised of 25 students who were nominated by their fourth grade teachers for their potential and character. The program is led by the school’s principal, Dayna Hamilton, and counselor Krystal Williams. Students act as an advisory team to the principal, help distribute food through Helping Hands, learn leadership practices, and devise and complete a service project for the school.
Prior to the Capitol visit, the students completed a training course about advocacy and legislation led by Edmond Parent Legislative Action Committee volunteers. The Capitol trip took place during Public Schools Week, a weeklong celebration of the great things happening in public schools across the state and the nation.
“This trip was absolutely one of my favorites,” said Principal Hamilton. “I’m so proud of our young leaders and the amazing job they did representing our school, district and state at the Capitol for Public Schools Week. Sen. Treat and Rep. Branham were so welcoming and thoughtful as they answered our students’ questions. Our students learned so much from this valuable experience.”
