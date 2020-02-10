University of Central Oklahoma faculty, staff and students at the College of Education and Professional Studies entered the spring 2020 semester with new leadership. Donna Cobb, Ed.D., former kinesiology and health studies professor and interim dean, was named the new dean for the college.
“I am honored to represent a college that is filled with hardworking and passionate faculty, staff and students,” Cobb said.
“We have a proud history of delivering programs and preparing successful professionals to meet the needs of communities in our state, and I look forward to collaborating with others to continue this mission.”
Cobb has held various administrative roles in the college for nearly two decades as a department chairperson, assistant dean, associate dean and interim dean. In her role as associate dean, she has served as the chief operations officer for the college, facilitated grant development and monitored the college budget among many other duties.
“Cobb is highly regarded across campus and throughout the state, for the professionalism and expertise she brings to every project,” said Charlotte Simmons, Ph.D., co-interim vice president for Academic Affairs.
“Her many years of experience, thoughtful and calm demeanor, budgetary and planning processes expertise, and tireless work ethic will continue to serve the college well.”
Cobb received her bachelor's degree in health, physical education and recreation, and a master's degree in secondary education in health and physical education from East Central University. She received her doctorate in higher education with a specialization in leisure studies and physical education from Oklahoma State University.
For more information about the UCO College of Education and Professional Studies, visit www.uco.edu/ceps.
