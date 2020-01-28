Edmond, OK (73034)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.