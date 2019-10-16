EDITOR'S NOTE — Because of errors on our part this story was republished in The Edmond Sun. It first appeared in the Aug. 17, 2019, issue of the Sun, and was reprinted in Wednesday's issue (Oct. 16). There are no plans to raise teacher pay again. The rates that were set in place before the story was originally published in August are the school's current rates. We regret this error and any inconvenience it may have caused. This story has been edited to correct the timeline.
After being the first district in Oklahoma to pay first-year certified teachers a starting salary of $40,000 per year, Edmond Public Schools raised teacher pay earlier this year (as originally noted in our Aug. 17 issue of The Edmond Sun). The district and the Edmond Association of Classroom Teachers (EACT) came to an agreement on teacher raises which provides first-year certified teachers a starting salary of $41,745.
In August when the raises were initially approved, benefits such as health, life and disability insurance, and district-paid retirement contributions pushed a first-year teacher’s total compensation and benefits to $52,374.
The state legislated $1,220 salary increase for teachers, approved in May 2019, plus additional raises allocated by the district, means that the salary for a first-year Edmond teacher at that time was 14 percent above the state minimum starting salary of $36,601. Veteran teachers also received raises. For example, a teacher with 10 years experience and a bachelor’s degree is now making a base salary of $46,370 in 2019-2020 compared to the 2018-2019 base salary of $44,625. Total compensation and benefits for that teacher are $57,809.
The total cost of the certified compensation package over and above the legislated pay increase was just over $2 million. Edmond Schools also pays the entire retirement contribution for all of its employees.
“Edmond Schools is pleased to work with our employees to provide highly competitive compensation and benefits,” said Superintendent Bret Towne. “Increases in compensation, along with the addition of more than 120 new teaching positions to reduce class sizes, and expanding site budgets are all part of the Board of Education’s commitment to support staff and student’s needs.”
The district and EACT also agreed on the following measures to increase compensation for teachers:
• Augment the legislated pay raise for certified staff who work more days than the standard 181-day contract; and
• Provide the entire legislative pay raise as base pay and add employee’s teacher retirement contributions as a district-paid benefit.
Additionally, the district plans to provide raises to support personnel. The district added more than $1 million in local funds to the tentative agreement with Support Employees of Edmond (SEE). In all, the district provided an additional $5.6 million in employee compensation during the 2019 summer negotiation process with both EACT and SEE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.