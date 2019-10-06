OKLAHOMA CITY — Cyclists, physical education enthusiasts, parents, and school supporters across Oklahoma joined in on a statewide event promoting physical education in Oklahoma’s public schools.
Healthy Schools Oklahoma (HSOK), U.S. Games and OPEN (Online Physical Education Network) sponsored Pedal 4 PE, a 4-day, 333-mile bicycle ride celebrating the importance of physical education for elementary students as well as the HSOK program.
Cyclists on the Pedal 4 PE team, including representatives from U.S. Games and local health and cycle enthusiasts, rolled throughout central Oklahoma between Sept. 23-26.
The event began at the Oklahoma State Capitol with a kickoff celebration and riders visited three schools on the first day including Frontier Elementary in Edmond and Grove Valley in Deer Creek.
They continued to three schools on the following days and ended their ride on Thursday with a celebration at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club.
As the Pedal 4 PE cycling team rolled into each school, students greeted the riders and then enjoyed an assembly and presentation by an OPEN professional trainer.
Teachers from across the different districts were invited to each school for a national PE lesson and a question and answer time for educators. Schools also received physical education equipment packs to support their PE classroom.
“We were thrilled to be a part of this 4-day event,” said Lindsi Lemons, HSOK executive director. “This is a great way to promote the value and importance of physical education in schools. HSOK has worked for the past 21 years in our communities toward this one mission, and partnering with a group like Pedal 4 PE is a great opportunity for us as well as the schools we serve.”
The following HSOK schools are part of the cyclists’ trail: Martin Luther King Elementary (OKC), Okarche Elementary, Central Elementary (Yukon), Jefferson Elementary (Norman), Lone Grove Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary (Duncan), Maysville Elementary, Cushing Lower Elementary, Jones Elementary, and Stanley Hupfeld Academy (OKC).
Healthy Schools Oklahoma is a 501(c)3 that has been in existence since 1997. The organization, formally known as Schools for Healthy Lifestyles, has worked for the past two decades to spread its mission of promoting and maintaining healthy lifestyles among students, families and educators. Its five focus areas include physical activity and fitness, nutrition education and awareness, tobacco use prevention, safety and injury prevention, and oral health education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.