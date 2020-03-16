OKLAHOMA CITY – Nathan Slater served as a page for State Rep. Nicole Miller (R-Edmond) at the Oklahoma state Capitol Feb. 17-20 during the second session of the 57th State Legislature.
Slater is a junior at Deer Creek High School, where he is involved in jazz band and drumline, as well as National Honor Society and basketball. He is also involved in Business Professionals of America and serves on State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister’s student advisory council.
After graduating high school next spring, Slater will attend college in Oklahoma, where he plans to major in business and marketing as well as music education. Slater resides in District 82 in Edmond with his family.
Outside of school, Slater is involved in the Central Oklahoma Solfa Youth Chorus Program as a percussion accompanist and in the Oklahoma City University percussion program. He is also part of the Church of the Servant bronze handbell choir, orchestra and worship team.
“Between a visit from Sen. James Lankford on Presidents’ Day, several bills passing the floor, and lots of bills in committee, Nathan chose an exciting week to serve as a page in the House,” Miller said. “I’m glad he was able to have the opportunity to see his state government in action. Nathan has already achieved tremendous accomplishments, and I look forward to seeing where his drive and dedication take him in life.”
House pages run messages to legislators while they are in the chamber or committee meetings. Pages also participate in a mock session, in which they learn legislative procedure and how to write, present and debate legislation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.