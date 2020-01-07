Each month Oklahoma City Thunder uses its influence off the court as well as on.
Thunder gives back to the community in numerous ways — one is supporting education and STEM learning in classrooms.
Each month four educators are recognized and given $500 to help them expand STEM teaching in their classrooms.
The November monthly winners of the Devon Thunder Explorers program included Edmond educator Debra Wood who teaches first through fifth grade students at Orvis Risner Elementary.
“The Devon Thunder Explorers program encourages fourth through sixth grade students to be pioneers and provides students with activities that challenge them to think outside the box and develop problem-solving skills around questions that focus on STEM principles,” said DeVonte’ Martin, Thunder spokesperson. “As one of the monthly winners, Debra will receive $500 for her classroom.”
Although Wood teaches multiple grade levels, she said she is hoping to use the money for her gifted and talented classes as well as her fourth and fifth-grade regular classes.
The gifted and talented classes focus on projects, Wood said, and she is hoping to purchase more materials and supplies for that program. She also plans on purchasing supplies for the STEM classes she teaches.
“The Thunder program gives the students an opportunity to have fun while learning,” Wood said.
It has been her priority to make learning fun for students for the 16 years she’s been teaching so this program really helps her to accomplish that.
“I had a hard time enjoying learning as a kid,” Wood said, “so I really like how this program gives students fun activities.”
Wood is also the teacher for a fifth-grade girls STEM program.
“The girls call themselves STEMETTES and they choose to come to this group instead of recess,” Wood added. “I think these activities will be beneficial for them also.”
Wood said her students really liked getting to test out the activities and make changes and learning it’s okay if an application doesn’t work the first time.
“I think with the amount of time they get each day in my classroom, they liked getting to try out the activities and make changes and have a good amount of time to complete the activities,” Wood said.
A surprise party was planned for her students with Thunder-colored cupcakes to reward them for their hard work.
“I would recommend this program to any teacher new to the teaching field or even an experienced teacher,” Wood said. “It gives them more ideas and lessons that are fun in the classroom.”
(Editor’s Note: For more information about the Devon Thunder Explorer’s program go to https://www.nba.com/thunder/explorers.)
