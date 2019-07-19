The Edmond Board of Education voted to purchase land for the district’s 19th elementary school during a special meeting on Thursday morning.
The land is north of Quail Springs Mall, south of 150th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and May Avenue, southwest of the Epworth Villa retirement community.
“This is exciting,” Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Bret Towne said. “It’s very difficult for us to find property in this area because it’s been built out for so long.
“We’ve needed to put another school in this area to help Angie Debo and possibly Charles Haskell, West Field, and other schools in the area with their growth in the future.”
The district will purchase 6.2 acres from Quail Village Investment LLC, a subsidiary of Homes by Taber, at a cost of $2.7 million. The seller will gift the district 10.53 acres, for a total of 16.73 acres at about $10 per square foot.
“In this area, property runs from $9 a square foot to $13 a square foot for this size of a lot,” Towne said. “In fact there are other smaller lots in this area that run $18-$22 a square foot.
“We appreciate the gift and working with us on the sale of this property.”
The board, with board member Kathleen Duncan absent, voted 4-0 in favor of the purchase.
Design will start in the fall. The bid process should begin in spring 2020 and the school will likely open in 2021-22, EPS spokeswoman Susan Parks-Schlepp said.
The board also approved hiring about 70 certified teachers and support staff.
Included in the hires are Maryjel Cochrane as Summit Middle School assistant principal, a 16-year science teacher who most recently was assistant principal at Santa Fe South in Oklahoma City; J.P. Holman as Memorial High School head baseball coach; and Mike Lewis as North High School girls tennis coach.
