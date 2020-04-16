Edmond Public Schools has distributed more than 600 devices to families in need during the statewide school closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma schools moved to a continuous learning model beginning April 6. Every Sunday, EPS is uploading weekly lessons on the Learning Dashboard to support the academic standards for the last quarter of the school year. The purpose of the dashboard, which can be found by going to www.edmondschools.net, is to provide families with the support they need to keep learning at the forefront and for students to not regress academically during the school closure.
School sites surveyed parents to find out which families needed devices to use during this time and staff quickly mobilized to hand out the devices at school sites. The devices were primarily handed out at the district’s 17 elementary schools. All middle and high school students at the district already had Chromebooks for use at home.
The district also launched a Chromebook and iPad repair service and a helpline to assist parents with technology.
CHROMEBOOK, IPAD REPAIR
EPS technology staff are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday to replace Chromebooks, iPads or chargers as needed. The location is 1216 S. Rankin, between Central Middle School and the YMCA. Families should pull into the parking lot and staff will come to your car and exchange your lost or broken component with a new one. Students/parents will keep the loaner device until the end of the school year.
PARENT TECHNOLOGY HELP DESK
Technical phone support is available to parents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m Monday-Friday.
The phone number to call is 405-726-3333. The district can help with student passwords, general use information for EPS iPads and EPS Chromebooks, Canvas, Infinite Campus, Zoom (elementary), Google Hangouts (secondary), and related issues.
For questions pertaining to specific content delivery through SeeSaw, Capit, Prodigy, Epic, IXL, etc, parents should email their child’s teacher directly.
School sites also surveyed families to identify who is in need of help with internet access. Once the families were identified, the curriculum support staff reached out to the families individually to support them and will be soon providing hard copies of lessons and resources which will be delivered by U.S. mail. Teachers are also offering support via phone calls.
