With the new school year, traffic patterns have changed, and drivers have more distractions than ever.
Motorists are urged by a state motor club to watch out for students as they travel to and from school to prevent pedestrian wrecks that are said to occur at a rate of 1 per minute across the U.S.
AAA representative Leslie Gamble said they picked Angie Debo Elementary School because of its unique location.
“Angie Debo is on a major thoroughfare with over 1,000 elementary-aged students and with many parents bringing their children to school,” Gamble said.
Gamble said that more people are on their phones.
“We urge people to put their phones down,” Gamble said. “We use our voice to kindly ask the driver to not use their phone.”
Gamble added, “The kids get it. Their generation will not have the problems we are having with adults on their phones while driving.”
She added that AAA has seen as many crashes from drunk driving, drug impaired driving, and distracted driving.
Sgt. Robert Skalla with the Oklahoma City Police Department was on hand to encourage the students to keep their parents in check.
“We are striving for voluntary compliance,” Sgt. Skalla said.
He said 90% of crashes are from drivers not paying attention.
“We encourage our drivers to drive defensively, not distractedly,” Sgt. Skalla said.
Skalla said fines within a school district start at $202.
Principal Eve Darden said, “We urge family members to slow down.”
Fifth grade student Sierra Karl gave a compelling speech.
“It hurts to see people speed,” Sierra said. “It hurts my heart to see someone injured or killed.
“People don’t pay attention. I would tell them to stop and put other’s feelings into account.”
WATCH FOR PEDESTRIANS
With Oklahoma school students still getting used to their transportation procedures, AAA Oklahoma warns drivers to be especially vigilant for pedestrians during before- and after-school hours. Nearly one-third of all child pedestrian fatalities in the United States occur between 3 and 7 p.m. Through its annual “School’s Open — Drive Carefully” public awareness campaign, AAA aims to help reduce child pedestrian fatalities and injuries.
According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 25 miles per hour is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed as compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.
“It’s that time when motorists need to avoid distractions, and be much more aware and careful, as students head back to schools,” Gamble said. “Kids will be walking and biking to school, getting on and off school buses and in and out of cars in carpool lines. All of these situations create extra hazards for drivers as well as the student pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition, many new, inexperienced teen drivers will be driving to school for the first time, creating additional concerns for traffic safety.”
Nearly one-fifth of traffic fatalities of children below the age of 15 are pedestrians, with more school-age pedestrians killed between the hours of 3 and 4 p.m. than any other time of day.
AAA Oklahoma is also giving drivers “homework:” Take AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intexticated” pledge to quit distracted driving.
“With more distractions than ever, motorists need to make a new commitment to put the phone away and watch out for students," Gamble said. Motorists can sign the pledge online at aaa.com/dontdrivedistracted.
