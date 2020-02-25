Rose State Professor Dr. Nyla Khan will be the speaker for the OU Health Sciences Center Graduate Convocation on May 9, 2020.
“It’s truly an honor to be chosen to address the graduate class including many of the top scholars in research, academia and health care at the University of Oklahoma,” Dr. Khan said. “I’m so fortunate to have the opportunity to speak to this group and recognize their academic accomplishments as they advance to next chapter in their studies and professional careers.”
Dr. Khan is an Edmond resident and a professor at Rose State College, Midwest City. She also taught as a visiting professor at the University of Oklahoma. Formerly, she was a professor at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.
She received her Ph.D. in English Literature and her Masters in Postcolonial Literature and Theory at the University of Oklahoma.
