OKLAHOMA CITY – Edmond Memorial High School junior Lexie Evers has completed a week of service as a page for the State Senate, Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, announced at the Capitol this week.
Evers is the vice president of FFA at her school and is a member of National Honor Society. She serves on the Infant Crisis Services Teen Associate Board. After high school, she hopes to attend Oklahoma State University. Evers is the daughter of Jim and Vicki Evers.
Pages serve vital functions during busy legislative sessions, attending a variety of Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. They also assist members and staff as directed.
One of their primary duties is to shuttle messages to and from Senators in the Senate Chamber, which is off limits to the Executive Assistants and other Senate staff.
Evers served at the Capitol from Feb. 24-27, 2020.
