An Edmond nonprofit had a busy November as it sought to increase self-esteem for children in the region. With the help of more than 125 local volunteers, U R Special distributed brand new clothing to 571 children during their winter distribution.
UR Special distributes clothing to underprivileged children in the Edmond area three times a year — during April, August and November.
Children chose new articles of clothing (including shoes) and created a personalized outfit from stations at the nonprofit’s location at 25 W. Third St. in Edmond. The November distribution allowed children to choose warm, cozy outfits that are perfect for winter and back to school.
UR Special would not be able to help students without volunteers and donors who make the giveaways possible. The organization serves families that are below the HUD poverty line; parents or guardians certify that at the distributions.
UR Special was founded in 1993 and has grown from serving 150 children a year to about 500 children per distribution. The nonprofit serves children ages 3 to 9 who live in Edmond or go to Edmond Public Schools. Children must be present with parents or guardians, and a utility bill or current report card is required at each distribution.
UR Special’s goal is to serve children with compassion and love. The board of directors wants to serve children and inspire them to serve others. The organization aims to help the children build positive self-esteem, healthy habits, and positive relationships. To do that, volunteers address children by name, distribute in a way that is encouraging and allow children to choose their own clothes. To learn more, visit www.urspecialedmond.org or call 405-340-2799.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.