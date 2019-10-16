After being the first district in Oklahoma to pay first-year certified teachers a starting salary of $40,000 per year, Edmond Public Schools has plans to once again raise teacher pay. The district and the Edmond Association of Classroom Teachers (EACT) have come to an agreement on teacher raises which will provide first-year certified teachers a starting salary of $41,745.
Health, life and disability insurance, and district-paid retirement contributions push a first-year teacher’s total compensation and benefits to $52,374.
The state legislated $1,220 salary increase for teachers, approved in May 2019, plus additional raises allocated by the district, means that the salary for a first-year Edmond teacher will be 14 percent above the state minimum starting salary of $36,601. Veteran teachers will also receive raises. For example, a teacher with 10 years experience and a bachelor’s degree will make a base salary of $46,370 in 2019-2020 compared to the 2018-2019 base salary of $44,625. Total compensation and benefits for that teacher will be $57,809.
The total cost of the certified compensation package over and above the legislated pay increase is just over $2 million. Edmond Schools also pays the entire retirement contribution for all of its employees.
“Edmond Schools is pleased to work with our employees to provide highly competitive compensation and benefits,” said Superintendent Bret Towne. “Increases in compensation, along with the addition of more than 120 new teaching positions to reduce class sizes, and expanding site budgets are all part of the Board of Education’s commitment to support staff and student’s needs.”
The district and EACT also agreed on the following measures to increase compensation for teachers:
• Augment the legislated pay raise for certified staff who work more days than the standard 181-day contract
• Provide the entire legislative pay raise as base pay and add employee’s teacher retirement contributions as a district-paid benefit
Additionally, the district plans to provide raises to support personnel. The district added more than $1 million in local funds to the tentative agreement with Support Employees of Edmond (SEE). In all, the district provided an additional $5.6 million in employee compensation during the 2019 summer negotiation process with both EACT and SEE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.