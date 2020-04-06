Five Edmond residents were recently awarded academic scholarships by Oklahoma Baptist University for the 2020-21 academic year. They include: Liberty DeGeorge, Mary McKey, Kyler Melton, Max Peterson, and Makayela Hull.
DeGeorge and Melton received the President’s Academic Scholarship. Presented in recognition of academic achievement, the President’s Academic Scholarship is an annual $11,000 scholarship which can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $44,000.
Peterson and Hull are University Scholar Finalists. These students have met the qualifications of at least a 32 ACT or 1420 SAT and a 3.75 GPA. As finalists, they have completed the application and interview process in hopes of being awarded one of OBU’s prestigious full-tuition scholarships valued at $27,912 per year totaling more than $111,000. Each of these students has already been awarded the Founder’s Academic Scholarship.
McKey received the Trustees’ Academic Scholarship. Presented in recognition of academic achievement, the Trustees’ Academic Scholarship is an annual $12,000 scholarship which can be renewed for three additional years, making the honor worth a potential of $48,000.
A senior at Edmond Santa Fe High School, DeGeorge is a member of the Advanced Women’s Choir. She currently plans to pursue a college degree in women’s ministry. She is a member of the Vintage Church of Edmond.
A senior at Edmond Memorial High School, McKey is a member of the track and field team. She is a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
A senior at Deer Creek High School, Melton is a member of the varsity tennis team. He is also a volunteer at Integris Hospital. Melton is a member of Quail Springs Baptist Church.
A senior at Deer Creek High School, Peterson is a member of the cross country and track and field team. He is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He currently plans to pursue a college degree in English. Peterson is a member of Quail Springs Baptist Church.
A senior at Edmond North High School, Hill is a member of the varsity cheer and track teams. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. She currently plans to pursue a college degree in cross-cultural ministry. She is a member of Waterloo Road Baptist Church.
Dr. Heath Thomas, OBU president, presented a certificate of recognition to each 2020 academic scholarship recipient during a recent ceremony on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.
