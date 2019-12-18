Edmond’s results from the Oklahoma School Testing Program were presented to the Edmond School Board by Edmond schools’ associate superintendent Angela Mills Grunewald during the Nov. 4 meeting.
“What I would like to highlight is that we (Edmond schools) outperform the state in all areas by 16-20%,” Grunewald said.
Edmond schools also outperformed all schools of a comparable size, she added.
All students in third through eighth grades take the OSTP in reading and math. Fifth and eighth also take science tests.
“The teacher walkout in 2018 affected students’ scores in the Edmond School District and across the state with scores dropping across the board,” Grunewald said.
Last year was the first year all students were tested on Chromebooks, with the exception of third grade, Grunewald said. She added the scores could have been affected by using a different type of testing but that would have affected the entire state as well.
In math fifth graders had a gap of 20% between the 51% passing in Edmond and 31% passing in the state, while in science fifth graders had a 58% pass rate in Edmond while there was a 39% pass rate in the state.
In math eighth graders had a 13% gap between the 37% passing in Edmond and 24% in the state, while in science Edmond eighth graders had a 63 % pass rate compared to a 41% pass rate in the state.
“We were up in some areas and down in some areas,” Grunewald said, “but our biggest concern was eighth grade math.”
Grunewald said, “Currently, we are working across the district to close the academic gap for our students through intervention plans.”
In order to affect math scores Grunewald said more Bridges (elementary math program) training will be provided for all elementary teachers. Discovery Education (DE) model classrooms will be available for teachers to observe and screener data will be available for teachers to use which will help teachers monitor student learning and growth throughout the school year.
Grunewald said screening is done three times a year. The Third Grade Reading Sufficiency results included 1,796 students taking the test, 87% or 1,561 students met the Reading Sufficiency Act (RSA) criteria, 75 students attended a Summer Reading Academy and eight students were retained. Of the students retained, both parents and teachers conferenced and agreed the individual students were not ready to go to the next grade.
Cohort School Dropout rate among the three Edmond high schools has remained the same or improved. Memorial High School has dropped from 12 students in 2017-18 to eight students in 2018-19.
At North High School the dropout rate stayed the same with five students each year.
At Santa Fe High School the dropout rate was 14 students in 2017-18 compared to seven students in 2018-19. Many of these students will graduate as a 5th year senior and will no longer be considered a drop-out.
College remediation for students was 20.3% in 2017.
“Our students who attend colleges or universities out of state are not included in the remediation number,” Grunewald said.
In 2019 the Advanced Placement pass rate was 65% with 4,393 tests taken and 2,864 tests passed.
Any student may enroll in Advanced Placement classes in the Edmond district. There is no prior grade restriction.
All students take the ACT test in the Edmond high schools, including special needs students.
The Edmond students averaged 22.2 on the test while the state average was only 18.9. The district average was higher than four other districts comparable in size. One district scored 23 and all other districts scored below 22.2.
“The district scoring 23 does not require all students to take the ACT test,” Grunewald said.
Grunewald added PreACT data will be used to help students and there will be a focus on ACT objectives.
In 2018 the cohort graduation rate for Edmond schools was 97.3%, down a tenth of a percent from 2017.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said there are still challenges and the state is not where it needs to be.
“The good news is we are on the right track. Individual students are making progress, although too many are not yet college or career ready,” Hofmeister said. “In any system built on continuous improvement, however, individual student growth is the first sign of success moving forward. These gains indicate we are laying the foundation for future gains at the school, district and state level.”
Parents may go to www.oklaschools.com for a more detailed score information on both their individual child and all schools in the state.
