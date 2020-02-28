Students at Santa Fe High School raised $360,430 during their Double Wolf Dare Week for the non-profit Fight For The Forgotten, an organization that in part has as its mission: Knock-Out Bullying Worldwide.
Justin Wren, the founder and CEO of the organization was bullied as a teenager and after a spiral of depression and addiction he found his faith and a purpose for living. He is addressing the problem of bullying through curricula titled “Heroes in Waiting”.
The program aims to inspire students to take action through empathy, kindness, compassion, courage and integrity.
