Edmond School Board members met Monday night for a special regular meeting through the use of technology, as opposed to meeting in person because of the threat to health from novel coronavirus.
“This meeting is breaking new ground via videoconferencing,” said Supt. Bret Towne. “These are very critical times for the community.”
Towne said the school’s Digital Dashboard was launched Monday.
“We want to keep our students safe, reconnected and engaged in learning as we move forward, not backward,” Towne said.
The superintendent said he was proud of the staff for providing communication to the community as questions come in daily on COVID-19.
Board president LeeAnn Kuhlman said the district’s first virtual Board meeting was a new experience for all.
“As a result of the coordinated efforts of our administrators and our technology department, the meeting was successfully held,” Kuhlman said. “It will continue to be the goal of our district to accomplish the necessary business of the district, while keeping those individuals involved safe. We will continue to take every precaution as needed.”
“Each day is a new day with lots of unknowns,” Towne said.
He also thanked Child Nutrition for providing 1,000 meals daily via the Transportation Department.
Towne said this is National Assistant Principal Week.
“We are proud of our assistant principals. They do a great job,” Towne said. “For the most part, our sites are closed but essential personnel are and have been in place.”
Towne closed his comments by saying be safe.
LAST DAY OF
SCHOOL MAY 13
Board members voted to approve the last day of the 2019-20 school year from May 22 to May 13.
Board members also approved purchase from Office Depot for 4,000 student Chromebooks at a cost of $1,124,800 ($281.20 each) and 500 chargers at a cost of $10,165 ($20.33 each). Board members voted to approve the recommendation of Dr. Beth Kanaly for Frontier Elementary Principal.
The board also voted to approve recommendation of Rachel Krabaugh for Memorial High School Head Girls’ Basketball Coach and Casi Bays for Santa Fe High School Head Girls’ Basketball Coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.