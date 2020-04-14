The Edmond board of education has named Dr. Beth Kanaly principal of Frontier Elementary School. The position at Frontier became open when Cara Jernigan was promoted to Executive Director of Elementary Education in March and moved to the district office.
Kanaly has served as an assistant principal at Frontier for four years. She has also served as an assistant principal at West Field Elementary, Chisholm Elementary, and Will Rogers Elementary.
“Dr. Kanaly has a true passion for the families at Frontier,” Jernigan said. “She has a strong desire to help every person who walks through the doors of the school to become the best they can be. Having been at Frontier and knowing the culture and community, she is ready to take the next steps to ensure the school continues to excel.”
Kanaly said being able to continue at Frontier in the role of the principal is a dream come true.
“I am honored and humbled by the board's decision,” Kanaly said. “Frontier has an amazing and unique culture centered on family and high expectations.”
She said her goal is to propel and foster that culture.
“I am excited to connect in a more deep and personal way with the staff, students and families,” Kanaly said.
Kanaly said the culture at Frontier was started with a vision of excellence, and with a mission and purpose to serve all.
“Frontier is a special place because our parents, care, support and promote the routines, structures and procedures we have established and continue to enhance,” Kanaly said. “I fully intend to continue those expectations and high standards for the students, staff and families.”
Frontier Elementary was the first school in the nation to be named a Great Expectations Model School in its first year of operation. In addition, the school was chosen as a demonstration site for the Oklahoma State Department of Education (SDE), a collaborative program in which the department and the school work together through the Oklahoma Tiered Intervention System of Supports to improve both academic and behavior outcomes for all students.
Kanaly graduated with a master's degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in Special Education and a doctoral degree in educational administration from Oklahoma State University. This is her 30th year in education. She is part of the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and Association of Curriculum and Development (ASCD). She enjoys fishing, camping and cooking.
