For the second year, Edmond Public Schools has invited Edmond police officers to speak to students about the dangers and consequences of irresponsible electronic communication. Officers will visit all six middle schools Dec. 3-12 to teach students about their digital footprint, how to responsibly report any safety concerns they view on social media and the repercussions of posting or reposting false information.
Edmond’s “Think Before you Post” initiative mirrors the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s campaign which was launched after the FBI experienced a spike in hoax threats in the aftermath of the deadly shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Since the start of the 2019-2020 school year, two Edmond students have been arrested for making erroneous safety threats toward schools.
“The time, focus and energy it takes to fully investigate each threat drains school and law enforcement resources and creates unwarranted anxiety and panic for parents,” said Associate Superintendent Dr. Debbie Bendick.
Police will speak to students about how to share legitimate information about a potentially unsafe school situation and why embellishing or fabricating information can have serious consequences that can include criminal charges.
Students will learn more about the “Think Before you Post” initiative in their classrooms, school social media platforms and on school websites.
“We hope the visibility of the campaign will encourage parents and guardians to talk to their children about the appropriate use of their personal devices and social media tools and apps available to them. We take very seriously the safety of our students and hope that this initiative will enhance the partnership we enjoy with our students’ parents as we work together to protect them,” Bendick said.
