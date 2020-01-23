Edmond Public Schools, together with its community partners, is expanding its parent university to two nights. The unique event will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the district’s administrative center, 1001 W. Danforth in Edmond.
The Tuesday night event will focus on topics of interest to parents of middle school and high school students while the Thursday night event will focus on topics of interest to parents of elementary students.
“By expanding this event to two nights our hope is that we can target our presentations with age-appropriate material to better serve our parents,” said Student Supports and Counseling Facilitator Erica Harris.
Parents may choose from several different sessions each evening. Session topics and their presenters include:
“Conscious Discipline” — Elizabeth Ging, EPS Early Childhood Education Facilitator;
“Preventing Sexual Child Abuse” — Shelby Lynch, Director of Education, The Care Center;
“Supporting Children Through Divorce” — Jordan Parks LMFT, Calm Waters;
“Digital Dangers” — Detective Sgt. Jimmy Gwartney, Edmond Police Department;
“Drugs, Alcohol and Vaping” — Lt. Derick Pickard, Edmond Police Department; and
“Helping Your Child Through Conflicts With Peers” — Elizabeth Suddath,” director of Prevention Services, OKSDE.
“Each session equips parents with knowledge, new or additional skills, and resources to help them handle the challenging issues that can arise when raising children,” Harris said.
The event is free but space is limited and child care is not available. Individuals may attend both nights if they desire but registration is required. Registration will open Jan. 22.
Elementary Registration: https://forms.gle/NvPmXHUihnDne2Hv8
Secondary Registration: https://forms.gle/v6xnUCTTxuWZfi7e7
For additional information, email Erica Harris at erica.harris@edmondschools.net.
