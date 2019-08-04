ANAHEIM, Calif. — Five students from Edmond Santa Fe High School and one student from Edmond Memorial High School competed in the National STAR Event competition at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference June 30-July 4.
Edmond Santa Fe High School’s Hailey Grimmett and Megan Fratarcangeli competed in FCCLA Chapter Website and received a gold medal, Cheyenne Platz competed in Leadership and received a silver medal, and Briley Christensen and Amber Alvarez competed in Food Innovations and received a gold medal. Edmond Memorial’s Megan Cobb competed in Fashion Construction and received a bronze medal.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA)’s National Leadership Conference (NLC) was held June 30-July 4 in Anaheim, California. More than 8,700 participants from across the country gathered together to attend leadership and program trainings, hear national speakers, meet youth leaders from across the nation, participate in Competitive Events, and explore college and career options.
More than 4,700 FCCLA members competed in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events at NLC. STAR Events are competitive events in which members are recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. Both youth and adults work together in managing the events and serving as evaluators of the participants. Students develop real world skills participating in STAR Events.
Events aim to support student development of knowledge and skills by enhancing the classroom experience and career pathway initiatives by equipping students with employable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century. FCCLA members choose what STAR Event they would like to compete in, events vary from Early Childhood Education, Entrepreneurship, and Sports Nutrition to Fashion Design, Job Interview, and Culinary Arts.
In order to advance to the national level in a STAR Event, members first compete at the district and state level.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 175,000 members and more than 5,300 chapters from 50 state associations, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
