The Oklahoma Restaurant Association announced the winners of the 2020 Oklahoma ProStart Student Invitational, held on Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Embassy Suites Norman Hotel and Conference Center.
The management team took ice cream to a new level as they developed a menu and gave the classic ice cream a new twist.
“The Restaurant Management Team from Edmond North High School recently placed first in the Oklahoma ProStart Student Invitational,” said instructor Cindy Conant. “This achievement now allows us to compete as the Oklahoma winner in the National ProStart Student Invitational May 7-10 in Washington, D.C.
Winners in the High School Management category were Blake Treat, Brooklyn Frank, Pardis Abooghadareh, and Deja Smith from Edmond North High School led by Conant. This team was mentored by John Ross and Nick Schaefer with Urban Management Inc., owners and operators of Interurban Restaurant, Packard’s and HunnyBunny Biscuit Co.
Second place in the Culinary division was won by Ryan Busser, Sean Fetters, Sebastian Gu Hanwen, and Chloe May from Edmond Memorial High School, taught by Angela Doss and mentored by Chef Jeffrey Holloway, the executive chef behind Cafe 501, Boulevard Steakhouse, Holloway Catering and Sparrow Modern Italian.
“This is the first time Edmond Memorial has placed in the Culinary division category,” Conant said. “I am so proud of our students and all they accomplished this year at ProStart.”
The students took a classic and developed a concept that they thought would be liked.
“We wanted to bring a new twist to an old classic,” Brooklyn said. “All four of us love ice cream and we wanted to make a concept that many people would enjoy.”
The students were limited in how many items they could serve.
“We are only allowed to have 12 menu items,” Pardis said, “so it was difficult choosing which items would stay and which ones we would have to get rid of.”
They wanted to include some all-time favorite flavors as well as some different ones.
“We also wanted to make sure we had the classic flavors while also including some unique and fun items,” Deja said.
This is the second year an Edmond team has traveled to nationals. Last year when Conant was teaching at Memorial that team also made it to nationals.
“We were super excited and all of us were proud that all of our hard work paid off,” Pardis said. “We are looking forward to going to Nationals in Washington, D.C., to compete.”
“We are going to be making some changes to our concept and clean it up so that we will be better prepared for Nationals,” Blake said. “Nationals is a lot more competitive than the state competition so we have to make sure we are the best we can be.”
The students learned a lot about teamwork as they prepared for the competition.
Brook said, “Each of us contributed to the project in our own ways and each role was important in our success. We couldn’t have done it without each other.”
The students all agreed that their mentors, Nick and John, were the best mentors they could have had.
“They were able to use their experience and wisdom in the restaurant industry to guide us and help us work through all the problems we faced,” Blake said. “Our teacher, Mrs.Conant, also put in so much time and effort to help us succeed. Without their support, none of this would have been possible.”
Edmond Public Schools is definitely creating a winning culinary/hospitality program in all three high schools, Conant said.
