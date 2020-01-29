WACO, Texas — More than 4,400 Baylor University students were named to the Dean's Academic Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester. Several of those are from Edmond.
Edmond residents are: Connor Reid Brown, Hankamer School of Business; Andrew Daniel Clinkenbeard, School of Engineering and Computer Science; Kate Samantha Cunningham, College of Arts and Sciences; Jessica G Fan, College of Arts and Sciences; Clayton Thomas Graf, Hankamer School of Business; Emily J Hott, Hankamer School of Business; Kara A Jones, College of Arts and Sciences; and Maleeha Tariq Khan, College of Arts and Sciences.
Arcadia residents are: Benjamin C Hunt, College of Arts and Sciences; and Abigail Fay Johnson, College of Arts and Sciences.
Students honored on the Dean's List are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours. Baylor University is a private Christian university and a nationally ranked research institution. The University provides a vibrant campus community for more than 17,000 students by blending interdisciplinary research with an international reputation for educational excellence and a faculty commitment to teaching and scholarship.
