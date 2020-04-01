Fourth grade teacher Shelayna Knott, 26, was the 2020 Teacher of the Year for Ida Freeman Elementary School. She taught at Ida Freeman for four years after coming to Edmond from a year of teaching at Guthrie Public Schools.
Knott’s life was cut short when she was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in a head-on collision.
Principal Nicole Marler said Knotts was a leader among the teachers and everyone liked her.
“I left teaching for a year to stay at home with my son,” Knott said. After being out of education for a year, Knott said she ended up in Edmond because she heard how great the school district is.
Ida Freeman is departmentalized so Knott taught four math classes in her school day.
“I went into education because I have a passion for teaching,” Knott said. “I still remember some of my learning experiences in my elementary years, and I wanted to help other students have those experiences as well.”
Knott said her third grade teacher was the most important influence on her life because she always made learning fun and engaging.
“I believe an education is important for students today because I want the students to be able to be and do what they want for a living,” Knott said. “I hope to teach my students to be kind to others.”
One thing that Knott said she learned is that it is okay to not be perfect.
Knott and her husband, David Knott, met in high school and were married for eight years. They have one child, Riddick, who is four years old and in pre-kindergarten at Ida Freeman.
“My philosophy on education is I aim to reach every child where they are and push them farther than they thought possible,” Knott said.
In her spare time she enjoyed reading a good book and spending time with her family. Some of Shelayna's hobbies were traveling, spending time with family, watching movies and Disney+, riding side by sides, playing card and board games, and relaxing with Riddick and David at home. She also enjoyed listening to music, concerts, camping, and shooting guns with David.
She was a member of the Oklahoma Education Association and a member of Branded Cowboy Church in Lucien.
