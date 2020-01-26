Editor’s Note:
This story is one in a series of stories about educators who were chosen Teacher of the Year for their respective schools. Teachers are representing schools from both the Deer Creek and Edmond school districts.
Judy Snow said her mother, a 30-year elementary educator, was the most important influence on her life when it came to education.
The Boulevard Academy 2019-20 Teacher of the Year said she believes education is important for students today because it opens doors and allows opportunities for personal and professional growth.
Snow teaches mathematics to grades 9-12 and has been teaching at Boulevard Academy for five years. Her class schedule includes: Geometry S2, Algebra 1 S1, Math for Finance, and Algebra 1 Support.
“Judy is the total package teacher. She builds strong and lasting positive relationships with her students,” Principal Jeff Nemcok said.
“Her delivery of instruction gets students engaged in real life active learning. She holds students accountable, while always making sure they know that she cares for them. Judy goes the extra mile for her students, not allowing them to fail.”
Prior to coming to Boulevard, Snow was principal of a K-eighth school in Cleveland, Ohio, for 2 1/2 years. She taught middle school math for four years at Louisville and Lexington, Kent., and taught high school and middle school math and was an assistant principal for 9 1/2 years in various schools in Florida.
Snow took a 9-year hiatus to stay at home with her young children.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Florida State University and her Masters in Educational Leadership at the University of North Florida.
She and her husband, Dennis met at Florida State University. They have been married for 34 years, and it was his job that brought Judy and her family to Edmond.
They have three daughters: Shannon, 33, is a graduate of Florida A&M University; Sierra, 23, is a graduate of Kent State University; and Sarai, 14, is a freshman at Edmond North High School.
MAKING A DIFFERENCE
“I got into education to make a positive difference in the lives of children,” Snow said. “I recall a female student who never felt that she was good in math. After recently experiencing success, she made an A on a Math for Finance quiz.”
Snow said the student shared with her that she had never made an A on any math assessment in her entire life.
“This moment motivated her to strive for more A’s, and she finished the class with a 91% average,” Snow said.
The student then realized that she was capable of succeeding in any class when she put forth the effort, Snow added.
“This was a moment that made me proud,” Snow said, “and one that reinforced why I seek each day to motivate my students … this is why I teach!”
She said she hopes to teach her students to be tolerant of others and to be life-long learners
Judy said her students have taught her to be resilient, to see each day as new experiences, and to enjoy each day as it happens.
“Education is a continuous process, and it allows you to always grow,” Judy said. “Just because you’re older, does not mean you stop learning.”
Snow said she loves to read, travel and spend quality time with her family.
She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and attends Life Church in Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.