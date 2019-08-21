The final numbers are not in, but it appears Deer Creek Schools enrollment for the fall is up by more than 400 students.
Covering parts of west and northwest Edmond, far northwest Oklahoma City, southern Logan County, and unincorporated parts of northwest Oklahoma county, the district is nearing 7,000 students in pre-k through 12 grade.
The count Tuesday morning stood at 6,931, said Lenis DeRieux, assistant superintendent.
At this time last year the count was 6,514 students.
“We have multiple new enrollments still pending and anticipate any where from 40-70 more new students in the near future,” DeRieux said.
A new fourth and fifth grade grade center is being built for the district at N. Meridian Ave. and N.W. 206th, that is expected to relieve overcrowding in elementary classrooms by fall 2020.
The district covers about 72 square miles in area.
