ll EPIC Charter Schools sites were accredited with no deficiencies for the 2019-2020 school year at the Oklahoma State Board of Education’s regular meeting Thursday.
While the state accreditation does not have any bearing on the OSBI’s ongoing investigation into EPIC, it does indicate that reviews conducted by the State Department of Education have found the school to be in compliance with state requirements.
Accreditation means EPIC will receive state funding and remain operational for the foreseeable future.
In response to today’s news, EPIC Founders David Chaney and Ben Harris released the following statement:
"We will continue to cooperate with investigators, as we have throughout the history of our school. We are confident the facts will once again vindicate our team. In the meantime, we will continue to serve the more than 23,000 students and families who have chosen EPIC."
A full report from the Board of Education meeting, including the list of accredited schools, can be found at the State Department of Education website.
