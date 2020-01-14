Edmond Public Schools will open its online application period for 2020-21 pre-k programs Feb. 17-March 6.
By state law, children who are four years old, but not older than five years old, on or before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible for the programs which are available on a space-available basis.
The application process is not first-come, first-served. All applications are weighted equally regardless of when the online application is submitted.
Applications can be accessed by going online to the menu on www.edmondschools.net and looking under Programs.
All applications must be received before 4 p.m., Friday, March 6.
Once the application window closes, a random drawing will be held to fill the available spaces. Parents of children who are placed into a pre-k program will be notified April 2.
“Once the application period closes March 6, we will take a detailed look at the number of applicants and compare that with our available classroom space and staffing and make any adjustments we can to serve as many students as possible,” said Price Brown, executive director of elementary education.
Pre-k programs are free but transportation is not available. Parents are responsible for their children’s transportation.
Information on pre-k curriculum, objectives and immunization requirements can be found on the district website.
For more information, contact Dana Elkins at dana.elkins@edmondschools.net.
