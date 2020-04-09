The threat of health issues because of novel coronavirus has brought changes throughout Edmond Public Schools’ student population.
From online teaching facilitated by parents to picking up lunch sacks each day, kindergarten children through 18 years of age have found a redefined normal for their lives.
During the first week of statewide school closure, Dan Lindsey, child nutrition director for Edmond Public Schools said district employees were serving more than 9,000 meals per week.
Closing down schools is costing the school district’s child nutrition program more than $2 million dollars.
“Having closed since Spring Break, we’ll lose about $2.25 million in revenue for the school year,” Lindsey said. “That would require serving about 15,000 meals per day ... so it’s a huge challenge.”
Right now only two sites are serving meals.
When the school closure began, feeding locations were limited to only the schools and attendance areas where more than 50% of the students qualify as economically disadvantaged, Lindsey said.
“As of now, we have drive-thru locations at Sunset Elementary and Ida Freeman Elementary,” Lindsey said. “Ida Freeman and Sunset serve from 12:30-1 p.m. The district’s website has a list of the other feeding locations and will be updated as we open new ones.”
“In order to serve the higher concentrations of need in these areas, we also have ‘bus stop’ feeding locations at Reed’s Landing Apartments, Uni-City Mobile Home Park, Lamplighter Village, Coffee Creek Apartments, and Windrush Apartments.
Lindsey said that since the USDA and SDE have waived that requirement, the district is planning to add some additional school locations throughout the district to make meals more accessible to all of the families.
One thing that has to be considered is the availability of food and supplies.
“Right now, we’re waiting for confirmation that we can get enough food and supplies to expand the program,” Lindsey said. “With districts all over the country trying to order and serve the same types of items, there’s a temporary shortage of those high-demand products.”
Lindsey said he is grateful for those who are helping.
“There are about six people helping at each school,” Lindsey said. “We’re so thankful for each and every one of them.”
Volunteer Jenniffer Pryor, Heritage Elementary Child Nutrition manager, said, “You do what you can. It is nice to be in a school where everybody is involved, and it is nice to see everybody on the same page missing the kids. We want the best for them.”
Pryor said it is great seeing the parents picking up the meals and knowing that these meals can help them as they traverse difficult times.
“It’s not talked about much, but child nutrition workers all over are stepping up to feed kids, like they always do, and putting themselves and their families at risk,” Pryor said. “I really appreciate the love and dedication they have for our children.”
USDA and SDE are allowing the district to serve breakfast and lunch at the same time in order to minimize travel and exposure.
“We’re serving a sack lunch (sandwich, fruit, bag of chips, veggie sticks, and milk) and a sack breakfast (cereal, fruit, juice and milk) at the same time,” Lindsey said. “That way, kids have breakfast to get them through until the next day’s pick-up.”
Lindsey said the school system wants to keep the staff and customers safe and to do so they are using the district’s healthy employees who are able and willing to work.
All employees will still get paid, Lindsey said.
“Edmond is such a great community,” Lindsey said. “Our school board, administrators, staff, and community have all been extremely supportive and willing to help whenever and wherever needed.
“We’ve had area churches and businesses step up to fill any gaps for needy families, despite their own financial limitations due to the closures. It’s definitely been a team effort.”
