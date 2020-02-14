Edmond Public Schools Foundation has chosen 28 students from the three high schools including Memorial, North and Santa Fe to come together and work as part of the district’s Student Ambassador program.
“The program offers Edmond Public Schools high school students the opportunity to work together with their rival high schools for one common purpose: To support the needs of the district through the foundation,” said Deanna Boston, executive director of the Edmond Public Schools Foundation.
According to Boston, last year the students filled goodie bags for teachers and support staff.
“They wrote thank you notes to foundation partners, collected snacks for an EPS Title I school, wrote a newsletter column, and assisted with increasing the foundation's social media presence,” Boston said.
They also received training on nonprofit management, Boston added.
“We are representatives from the three high schools whose primary goal is to secure revenue and resources to give back to the phenomenal Edmond Public Schools district,” said Santa Fe student officer and PR & Marketing committee chair Jay Pickens. “With monthly meetings and committee work, we strive for the betterment of the district and schools, which in turn, directly invokes the betterment of the students,” Pickens added.
Students plan to keep the community informed of what is going on with the schools and the foundation.
“We write to keep you informed about everything EPSF, and how as a non-profit, we have been able to produce significant change for our school district and help whomever we can to ensure all students, teachers and staff have the necessities for a proficient and phenomenal educational environment,” said Santa Fe student Caitlyn Lodhi, PR & Marketing committee member.
“In addition to their individual committee work, they will come together at the end of the school year to host one fundraising event that will benefit the foundation,” Boston said.
Committees will work together to make sure the activities run smoothly and will aid the fundraising activity at the end of the year.
“Our committee is in charge of allocating donations for the teacher and support staff of the year gift sacks and organizing a fundraising event for EPSF,” said North student Lauren Minnix, officer and Fundraising committee chair.
Volunteer committee chair and officer Mackenzie Goings, Memorial High School, said, “As committee chair, I hope to lead my committee towards serving our school district in various ways, including donations and volunteering our time for Edmond Public Schools. I am looking forward to what our committee can do for the district!”
The program will continue in the 2020-2021 school year and is open to freshman through senior students. The application for next year’s Student Ambassador class will be available on the Edmond Public Schools Foundation website in August.
Santa Fe PR & Marketing committee chair for Student Ambassador program Jay Pickens provided input for story.
