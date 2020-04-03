Edmond Public Schools continues to look towards the health and well-being of the students as decisions are made concerning the continuous learning dashboard.
Superintendent of Schools Bret Towne said that while the administrators were not expecting to deliver lessons this way this spring it is believed the dashboard offers students a way to stay on track.
“We know that many of you have questions about the delivery of content, expectations for learning, and other items of importance,” Towne said. “Our administrators, teachers and instructional support staff continue to work hard this week to develop content for the continuous learning dashboard.”
Beginning April 6 Oklahoma schools are moving to a continuous learning model. On that Monday, and every Monday thereafter through May 15, the district’s curriculum team will release a weekly set of lessons on the web-based EPS Learning Dashboard to support the academic standards for the last quarter of the school year.
All teachers will be checking in with students regularly during these six weeks to ask students about the work they are doing from the learning dashboard, provide feedback on work, and make sure each student is well.
In addition to the EPS Learning Dashboard, Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) has adjusted its daytime schedule to provide curriculum-based programming for parents and students from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents and school patrons are encouraged to visit OETA.tv/LearningAtHome to view an updated program schedule, channel list, curriculum, and activities.
“The teachers from every grade pre-kindergarten-5, all core subjects 6-12, and some elective classes have worked together with their groups to create weekly lessons for their subject area,” Towne said.
Towne emphasized that lessons are not designed for the parent to be the teacher, but rather to facilitate learning.
Each family is completely in charge of the schedule concerning when, how often, and how long children will spend on the learning dashboard activities. Nothing your child does while in the learning dashboard will be submitted to a teacher or graded. The purpose of the dashboard is to provide families with the support they need to keep learning at the forefront and for students to not regress academically during the school closure.
“Many questions submitted to COVID-19@edmondschools.net can best be answered by site personnel in the coming weeks,” Towne said. “If you need to know about yearbook delivery, getting a transcript, refunds for field trips, returning library books or other issues, please email or call your child’s school site after April 6. Keep in mind that schools will not be fully staffed so please be patient.”
These will be challenging weeks ahead, but by working together, we can make the best of a difficult situation, Towne said.
“While our faculty and staff will be leading the way, we know you will be encouraging, supporting and teaching your child side-by-side with us,” Towne said. “You were and continue to be your child’s first and most important teacher. Thank you for partnering with us at this time. Our shared children are counting on us!”
STUDENTS MAY RAISE GRADES
Students will be able to raise their cumulative grades as they stood on the last day of on-site instruction, March 13, just as they would have been able to do had the academic year finished with in-person schooling.
“They may accomplish this in a variety of ways, including submitting missing assignments, completing unfinished work, making test corrections, or expanding on past work with efforts that demonstrate improved and deeper learning,” Towne said.
This will be done at the direction of their teachers.
“These opportunities are not to be confused with ‘extra credit,’ but rather should be viewed as opportunities to recoup original credit from the third quarter with demonstrations of an increased level of learning,” Towne said.
Families with no internet access will be identified and they will be provided hard copies of lessons and resources to be delivered by U.S. mail.
Teachers will be offering support via phone calls.
“We are committed to ensuring that all students have what they need to be successful during this period of continuous learning,” Towne said. “We are also hoping to provide devices (either iPads or Chromebooks) to those elementary households who need one and will be communicating more about this plan in the future.”
All secondary students have Chromebooks at home. Families in need of low-cost internet can call 855-222-3252 or can call ATT. In addition to these resources, Cox is offering two free months of internet access and installation for those who qualify. To learn more go to www.cox.com and click on COVID-19 response.
BROKEN/DAMAGED CHROMEBOOKS
EPS computer technicians will be available to swap out broken Chromebooks and/or chargers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 at 1216 S. Rankin (between Central Middle School and the YMCA). If your student's Chromebook or charger requires repair, staff will meet you in the parking lot and simply swap out your Chromebook or charger for a replacement.
Parents are asked to bring their student’s EPS badge, if possible. Your student will keep this replacement device until the end of the year. Standard fines/STPP coverage will apply. Beginning the week of Monday, April 6, staff will be available one or two days per week for Chromebook repairs. More information will be forthcoming when an exact schedule has been determined.
At this time the district is working on setting up a technology helpline to provide assistance to families during the next six weeks. More information will be sent home soon.
SPECIAL EDUCATION
Special education teachers and related service personnel will be reaching out to parents/guardians by the end of the day Friday, April 3, to obtain input in order to develop an individualized continuous learning plan for your child.
ADVACED PLACEMENT RESOURCES
On April 3, The College Board will release resources for students to utilize in preparation for their AP tests. Students can either access those resources through http://www.collegeboard.org/or on the EPS Learning Dashboard. The College Board is also providing online AP classes and review sessions on YouTube. EPS will be granting AP students access to these YouTube videos; however, all other YouTube content on EPS-issued Chromebooks will continue to be blocked. AP students should also expect to hear from their individual teachers with information for study groups or what is still needed in order to be prepared for the AP test.
GRAB-AND-GO MEALS
A federal waiver has been granted that will allow EPS to set up and serve meals at more locations throughout the city, Towne said. Keep checking edmondschools.net for the new locations.
ENROLLING NEW STUDENTS
If you have recently moved into the EPS attendance area and would like to enroll your child, or children, for the 2019-20 school year, please follow the steps for enrollment on the EPS website for the current 2019-20 school year.
Online enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for students new to Edmond next school year will open April 6, 2020. On that day, please follow the steps for enrollment on the EPS website and select the correct enrollment year in the online application.
To view required enrollment documents go to edmondschools.net.
ITEMS LEFT BEHIND
Students will be allowed back in school buildings to retrieve any items they left behind. The school district will communicate those plans at a later time.
GRADUATION
Not at this time. The district is still discussing a variety of options for recognizing seniors and will be communicating those plans at a later time.
PRE-K NOTIFICATIONS
Parents will receive an email on April 2 indicating which site the lottery assigned their child to for PreK or if they were placed on the Pre-K Wait List. If they were selected for a site, they will receive an email with step-by-step procedures to enroll their child. The online enrollment begins April 6 and ends at 3:30 p.m. on April 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.