Edmond Public Schools has “out of caution” just suspended all out-of-state school trips until April 5. The decision was made in order to keep from putting the health of students and patrons at risk.
The following letter detailing the decision was just released by Edmond Public Schools.
Dear Parents and Guardians,
Just minutes ago, Edmond Public Schools made the difficult decision to suspend all out-of-state school-sponsored trips through April 5.
We realize this action has a tremendous impact on our students and their families, but we are making this decision out of an abundance of caution. Participating in these trips could expose our students to individuals whose health status is unknown. We cannot, in good conscience, allow our students’, student sponsors’ and parents’ health to be put at risk by taking part in these activities.
Your student’s trip sponsor, coach or teacher will have more information in the coming days about the possible rescheduling of events, refunds of deposits and payments which have already been made.
During this cautionary period, trips scheduled after April 5 will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Thank you for your understanding and for partnering with us as we take the necessary steps to protect our school community.
Respectfully,
Bret Towne
Superintendent
