CONWAY, SC — More than 2,400 Coastal Carolina University students were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester. Madison Fiely, a Theatre Arts major from Edmond, was among those listed.
An additional 802 students were named to the President's List for achieving a 4.0 GPA during the spring semester. Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Coastal Carolina University offers baccalaureate degrees in 73 major fields of study.
