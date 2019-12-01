Candidates for Board of Education offices in Oklahoma County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 2-4, 2019, at the Oklahoma County Election Board office.
The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the School Primary Election on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, or the School General Election on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Oklahoma County Election Board office include the following: Deer Creek I-6 Office No. 5 for a 5-year term. Kenneth Davis is the current office holder.
Edmond I-12 Office No. 5 for a 5-year term. The office is currently held by Meredith Exline.
Francis Tuttle Technology Center District No. 21 for Office No. 5 for a 5-year term. Kathy Reeser currently holds the office.
