SEARCY, Ark. — Erin Floyd of Edmond is one of more than 300 graduates who received a diploma at Harding University's Fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 14, 2019.
Floyd received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.
University President Bruce D. McLarty presented the diplomas to the graduates.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.
