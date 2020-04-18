OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is awarding $338,000 in scholarships to 169 central Oklahoma students, including the following 17 graduating seniors from the Edmond area.
Crossings Christian School: Sawyer Turner; Deer Creek High School: Vandad Asadi, Nevaeh Jefferson, Megan Neaves, Madelyn Puckett; Edmond Memorial High School: Janiah Bowers, Keyse Nieto, Khushi Patel; Edmond North High School: Issabel Agbogbo, Valeria Carreno, Gladys Green; Edmond Santa Fe High School: Hailey Grimmett, Thuan Nguyen, Kyleigh Rankin, James Sanderson; Oklahoma Christian Academy: Abbegayle James; and Oklahoma Christian School: Lucy Thomas.
Awarded through the Community Foundation Scholars program, each student will receive a $2,000 award for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarships are a portion of more than $2 million that the Oklahoma City Community Foundation will award to students throughout Oklahoma this year.
“It is thanks to our generous donors who recognize the educational and financial challenges students encounter that the Community Foundation has become the state’s largest independent scholarship provider,” said Nancy B. Anthony, Oklahoma City Community Foundation President. “We’re thrilled to support education for this group of students, especially 72 New Opportunities Scholars who will be charting a new course as the first members of their families to attend college.”
Through the Community Foundation Scholars program, graduating seniors from 53 central Oklahoma high schools may apply for scholarships. Recipients include students who may not be eligible for the most competitive academic scholarships, but are good students and are active in their community, as well as students who will be the first in their family to attend college.
“For me, education is an opportunity to change the lives of people all across the country,” said Crossings senior Sawyer Turner. “I’ve seen the toll obesity can take on a person and their family first-hand, and I plan to use my education to someday help people who are struggling look themselves in the mirror and give them hope for the future.” Turner plans to pursue a degree in human nutrition and dietetics at the University of Arkansas.
To ensure students are eligible for the awards, each school’s guidance counselor must participate in the Central Oklahoma Guidance Counselor Network, a free program that provides training opportunities on college admissions and financial aid practices.
