Live Life Music is comprised of high school students who believe they can make an impact, even as young adults.
“Our mission is ‘to serve, nurture and improve the community of Oklahoma through music-related programs,’” said Santa Fe High School senior Joshua Zhu.
In October their main program will be a Benefit Concert at Santa Fe High School to raise money for an underfunded, low-income orchestra program for Northwest Classen High School in Oklahoma City. The program will be at 6 p.m., Oct. 21 at Santa Fe High School, 1901 W. 15th St. Recommended donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children.
“As passionate music students, we feel that our music can make a bigger impact than most think is possible,” Zhu said.
Students in the group in addition to Zhu, who plays the violin, include Edmund Zheng, Memorial High School senior who plays the violin; Lily Lee, North High School senior who plays the cello, piano, guitar and Gayageum (Korean traditional instrument); Ethan Ng, Santa Fe High School senior who plays the violin, guitar, piano and ukulele; Jaclyn Fan, Sant Fe High School sophomore who plays the viola and piano; and Christopher Lee, North High School sophomore who plays the viola, violin and piano.
The programs also include Music for Seniors where the students go to various local retirement homes and set up volunteer performances.
“Fine Arts education is often neglected and under-funded by poorer school districts because the subject is less prioritized than technical subjects like reading and math,” Zhu said. “This means that those kids are missing out on the full experience of a vital and essential aspect of their education.
“For example, multiple orchestra students in poorer schools often have to share instruments with their classmates because they can't afford to buy their own. This means that they won't be able to take their instruments home and practice, a key part of the full music/fine-arts experience.”
Through their nonprofit, they want to help those students and provide them with the means necessary to have a full orchestra experience.
“Even if we’re just high school students, we believe that we do have the ability to make that difference in our society, no matter how small or large,” Zhu said.
To find out more about the students in Live Life Music, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, go to https://www.livelifemusicok.org/about-us.
